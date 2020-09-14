Students of the Week program returns for '20-'21

ELKO -- 'Students of the Week' resumes in Tuesday’s edition and spotlights high school seniors in three categories: Academic, Athletic and Artistic.

Every week throughout the school year, the Elko Daily Free Press will publish the best and brightest seniors who are nominated by their respective schools' counselors and teachers.

Participating schools are from Carlin, Elko, Jackpot, Owyhee, Spring Creek, Wells and West Wendover.

For several years, the Students of the Week program has featured hundreds of seniors, giving the community a glimpse into their achievements and future goals.

"The students at Carlin High School have been very receptive and are proud of being nominated," said counselor Kimberly Gilbert.

This year, the categories are sponsored by Kidwell & Gallagher, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

Nominees are also invited to participate in an essay contest for an opportunity to win a scholarship from the sponsors.

Meet this year's Triple-A (AAA) seniors each Tuesday while schools are in sessions in the Elko Daily Free Press or online at elkodaily.com.

