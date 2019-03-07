CARSON CITY – Many Nevada schoolchildren will take part in organized events that promote walking or bicycling to school on Nevada Moves Day, held March 20.
Walking and bicycling to school events are planned for Carson City, Clark, Washoe, Lyon and many other counties across the state. Children not taking part in an organized school event are encouraged to involve their families in safely walking or bicycling to school on Nevada Moves Day and throughout the year.
“This is an opportunity for children to learn about pedestrian and bicycling safety as they make their way to school,” NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager Jamie Borino explained. “Walking or biking to school reduces school zone traffic that results from children being driven to school. We hope to bring a safe environment to school zones and reduce traffic congestion. We hope families will take part in an organized Nevada Moves Day event or plan their own!”
During Nevada Moves Day and every day, drivers should watch for children walking and bicycling to school and be mindful of reduced speeds and varying school start times in school zones. Motorists should also only pass bicyclists when it is safe — with at least three feet of space between the bicycle and vehicle — and never overtake a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians. Pedestrians and bicyclists should only cross streets when safe, and look both ways before and while crossing.
To learn about specific Nevada Moves Day events, contact Nevada Bicycle and Pedestrian Education Coordinator Albert Jacquez at 775-888-7943, ajacquez@dot.nv.gov or find walking information at saferoutesinfo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.