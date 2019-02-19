ELKO – Development of new subdivisions rose in Elko in 2018 and looks to be off to a good start this year, according to the Elko Planning Commission’s annual report and Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin.
“We have seen an increase in our subdivision applications and so far in 2019 we are continuing to see the increasing trend for subdivisions,” she said.
The Elko Planning Department has had discussions regarding four new subdivisions in 2019 that weren’t looked at in 2018, Laughlin said.
According to the report presented to the Elko City Council at its Feb. 12 meeting, the Elko Planning Commission had four subdivisions in the pre-application stage one process in 2018, up from zero the prior year and two in 2016. There were three preliminary plats, up from two the prior year and two in 2016.
The commission processed seven final subdivision plats in 2018, up from two in 2018 and four in 2016. The city also handled 10 parcel maps, a mainly administrative task, up from eight in 2017 and seven in 2016, and there were two site plan reviews in 2018, compared with zero the prior two years.
Elko Planning Commission and Elko City Council approved a new subdivision code last year after workshops with developers, real estate agents, architects and engineers. The new code updated wording, explanations, outlined the steps to be taken for a subdivision, and provided two bonding options for developers.
Under one option, developers can do the work with their own money and then receive final subdivision approval, but they can’t sell any lots until the work is done. The other choice is for a developer to post a financial guarantee for the engineer’s estimate of the development costs before work begins and be allowed to sell lots as work progresses.
With either option, developers still must post maintenance guarantees.
“Developers are very happy with the new subdivision code as it provides them a lot of flexibility on how they develop,” Laughlin told the Elko Daily Free Press.
Humboldt Hills
Humboldt Hills Subdivision is the latest to receive final plat approval, at the Feb. 12 Elko City Council meeting, for the development of 9.44 acres into 26 residential lots east of Jennings Way and just north of Cortney Drive. The developer is DDS Properties LLC.
The council also approved a performance agreement for the subdivision. Humboldt Hills will be developed with the option of using the owner’s financial resources, according to the agreement, so lots can’t be sold until the work is done and accepted by the city.
DDS Properties will post the maintenance guaranty for one year after improvements are accepted by the city. The guaranty will be $201,043, the agreement states. That is based on the engineer’s estimate for development costs of $2,010,430.
“Humboldt Hills is now approved, and once they receive state approval and sign the performance agreement, they will be able to move forward with the development of the subdivision,” Laughlin reported.
Planning fees rise
Elko Planning Department also received $15,975 more fee revenue in 2018, according to the report. The department collected $39,000 in 2018, compared with $23,025 in 2017. For example, the city received $16,100 in fees for subdivisions in 2018, compared with $6,925 the prior year.
All total, the city processed 127 applications in 2018, up from 95 in 2017 and 101 in 2016.
Elko Planning Commission’s report showed there was one annexation in 2018, down from three the prior year, so annexation fees were lower in 2018 at $1,000, down from $2,250 the prior year. There were no boundary line adjustments in 2018, but one in the prior year and four in 2016, the report shows.
Curb, gutter and sidewalk waivers totaled two in 2018, one in 2017 and three in 2016, and there were eight rezones in 2018, down from 12 in 2017 and 10 in 2016.
Land sales
The commission processed zero land sales or leases in 2018, compared with two each of the two prior years but Laughlin told the Elko City Council there is potential to sell land this year, including one parcel to the Elko County School District. That parcel on North Fifth Street was retained for a park, but city staff doesn’t believe the park is needed.
A small parcel that was considered for a fire station also could be listed, and the city may be interested in buying land, as well. Parcels belonging to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are included in the city’s land inventory in case the city can buy them, Laughlin said.
Land the city wanted to buy for Elko Regional Airport for potential development is now too expensive, however, City Manager Curtis Calder said. The Federal Aviation Administration won’t provide grant money for more than appraised value, but the asking price has spiked, he told the council.
Zoning variances
According to the planning commission’s annual report for 2018, there were 13 applications for variances from the zoning ordinance, compared with five the prior year and two in 2016, with one appeal in 2018.
Elko Planning Commission processed one reversion to acreage from subdivision land in 2018, two in 2017 and five in 2016 and five revocable permits in 2018, compared with four in 2017 and three in 2016.
Conditional use permits totaled seven last year, up one from 2017 and up three over 2016, while there were no appeals of conditional use permits last year, one in 2017 and none in 2016.
Home occupation permits were up last year to 53, compared with 37 the prior year and 43 in 2016. Temporary use permits were at two in 2018, down from four the prior year and three in 2016, however.
There were two temporary sign clearances in 2018, down from four in 2017 and three in 2016, and there were applications for two parking waivers in 2018, compared with zero the two prior years, the report shows.
