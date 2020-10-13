Survivors return to work earlier

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Breast cancer has been a top cause of disability for over a decade, but survivors spend an average of two weeks less out of work. In 2019, the average length of a short-term disability claim for breast cancer was 64 days, compared to 78 days in 2010.

These trends are according to internal data from Unum, a leading provider of disability insurance. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of their lives. A supportive employer makes a big difference in recovery, along with early detection and advances in medical treatment.

“Work often provides a sense of normalcy and support for employees with breast cancer during a time of uncertainty,” said Mandy Stogner, senior leave and disability consultant at Unum. “This is why the role of employers is so important during diagnosis, treatment, and return to work.”

Employers: 8 ways to better support employees with cancerAside from grappling with a diagnosis, cancer patients often face a wide range of side effects from treatment. These include a weakened immune system, fatigue and strained focus. Since employee needs may change over the course of treatment, employers should provide ongoing support.

1. Respond fast and offer resources.