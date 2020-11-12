Swimming pool to reopen by first of year

ELKO – Elko’s city swimming pool is expected to be open again to the public by the beginning of 2021 after a plastering project is completed now that the facility has a new roof.
City Manager Curtis Calder told the Elko City Council Tuesday that with all the work, “the pool will be in pretty darn good shape come Jan. 1,” and the pool should be ready for the public “right after Christmas or at the latest, Jan. 1.”
He said the roof work “was very successful. It really transformed the interior of the structure.” He said all the updates at the pool have added 20 years to its life and it's a “close second” to a new pool.
“It seemed like a money pit for so long,” Mayor Reece Keener said.
The council approved the pool re-roofing work, along with Cedar Street Reconstruction Project Phase 3 and the new irrigation pond lining at Ruby View Golf Course.
The final tab for the pool re-roofing project is $543,639, and Calder praised Braemar Construction for limiting the number of change orders.
The 50-year-old pool was first shut down in November 2018 when the northeast facing wall above the sliding glass doors and between support beams developed a sag. The pool ended up being closed for months in 2019 for the major repairs.
The pool reopened in June 2019 but was only open for lap swimming and swim-team practice before the shutdown for the reroofing and interior plaster work after leaks were discovered. The work included not only new shingles but demolishing the ceiling to the rafters, removing the suspended ceiling and installing new venting.
Both Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. donated to the wall repair project before their Nevada Gold Mines joint venture went into effect on July 1, 2019.
Calder said replacement of the pool broiler, another update, also was important. Without it, the pool cannot be heated when the geothermal system is off-line, which it is currently.
The council gave final acceptance to the third phase of Cedar Street work, with a final cost of a little more than $2.1 million. Great Basin Engineering was awarded the contract for $1.99 million originally.
Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said there was “a lot of sweat equity over a six-year period” to get the Cedar Street project under way and completed, and he said the project was unique for the city because of flood control work and landscaping.
Strickland praised contractor Great Basin Engineering, and he said of the three-phase project that “we’ve put it to bed, finally.”
The third phase was from Sixth to Ninth streets and included similar work to the first two phases, including curbs, gutters and sidewalks, landscaping, water services and pipe for fiber optic cable. The second phase was from D Street to Second Street, and the first phase was between Sixth and Second streets.
The golf course irrigation ponds were leaking more than 100,000 gallons per day, and Calder said the city needed to do the work to comply with Nevada Division of Environmental Protection permit requirements.
He said the work should mean “trouble-free performance for a long time to come.”
The council approved final acceptance of the work done by High Mark Construction for a cost of $500,999, which Calder said was less than expected.
Keener said the pond project looks like it was “done right.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!