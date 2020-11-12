Swimming pool to reopen by first of year

The pool reopened in June 2019 but was only open for lap swimming and swim-team practice before the shutdown for the reroofing and interior plaster work after leaks were discovered. The work included not only new shingles but demolishing the ceiling to the rafters, removing the suspended ceiling and installing new venting.

Both Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. donated to the wall repair project before their Nevada Gold Mines joint venture went into effect on July 1, 2019.

Calder said replacement of the pool broiler, another update, also was important. Without it, the pool cannot be heated when the geothermal system is off-line, which it is currently.

The council gave final acceptance to the third phase of Cedar Street work, with a final cost of a little more than $2.1 million. Great Basin Engineering was awarded the contract for $1.99 million originally.

Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said there was “a lot of sweat equity over a six-year period” to get the Cedar Street project under way and completed, and he said the project was unique for the city because of flood control work and landscaping.

Strickland praised contractor Great Basin Engineering, and he said of the three-phase project that “we’ve put it to bed, finally.”