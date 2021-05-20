 Skip to main content
Table of Contents
Table of Contents

COVER STORY

Dewatering back at Lee Smith Mine, 4

TOP STORIES

NGM takes down fences to maximize operations, 14

First Majestic has big plans for Jerritt Canyon, 26

Gold Standard makes plans for mine, 42

BUSINESS

RAM reaches 30th anniversary, 34

Maptek marks 40th anniversary, 52

WETLAB provides environmental testing, 80

COLUMNS

Editor: Mining the West, 3

Lomas: Economic uncertainty rising, 70

Gray: NvMA, BLM partner to provide mining internships, 74

COMMUNITY

Divided over 30x30, 40

NGM partners with UNR for workforce-ready grads, 45

NGM sponsors medical rotations, 48

Digital transformation, 66

Miner turns to painting and poetry, 82

ENVIRONMENT

Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future, 56

PEOPLE

Q&A: Liz Arnold 29

Jerritt Canyon celebrates employee milestones, 62

Mining Minds: Tim Arnold, 76

HISTORY

Tonopah: One of Nevada’s great gold camps, 78

INDUSTRY

Gold investment demand drops in Q1, 11

Nevada named top mining jurisdiction, 22

Newmont celebrates 100 years, 24

Gold production set to increase, 38

i-80 Gold purchases Getchell Project, 54

CK Gold Project pre-study nears completion, 68

Mining companies report Q1 results, 83

ON THE COVER

A Stu Blattner raise-bore drill from Golden, Colorado, allows drilling of 13 3/4-inch holes in the dewatering development project at the underground Lee Smith Mine, part of Jerritt Canyon. Photo by John Featherston | Small Mine Development

Mining the West 

Matt Sandberg: Publisher 

Suzanne Featherston: Editor

Editorial: mining@elkodaily.com

Subscriptions: 775-748-2778

Advertising: 775-738-3118

Mining the West is published in March, June, September and December by the Elko Daily Free Press (USPS No. 173-4320) at 3720 Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801 by Lee Publications Inc., a subsidiary of Lee Enterprises. Periodical postage paid at the Elko Post Office.

