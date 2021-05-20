Table of Contents

COVER STORY
Dewatering back at Lee Smith Mine, 4
TOP STORIES
NGM takes down fences to maximize operations, 14
First Majestic has big plans for Jerritt Canyon, 26
Gold Standard makes plans for mine, 42
BUSINESS
RAM reaches 30th anniversary, 34
Maptek marks 40th anniversary, 52
WETLAB provides environmental testing, 80
COLUMNS
Editor: Mining the West, 3
Lomas: Economic uncertainty rising, 70
Gray: NvMA, BLM partner to provide mining internships, 74
COMMUNITY
Divided over 30x30, 40
NGM partners with UNR for workforce-ready grads, 45
NGM sponsors medical rotations, 48
Digital transformation, 66
Miner turns to painting and poetry, 82
ENVIRONMENT
Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future, 56
PEOPLE
Q&A: Liz Arnold 29
Jerritt Canyon celebrates employee milestones, 62
Mining Minds: Tim Arnold, 76
HISTORY
Tonopah: One of Nevada’s great gold camps, 78
INDUSTRY
Gold investment demand drops in Q1, 11
Nevada named top mining jurisdiction, 22
Newmont celebrates 100 years, 24
Gold production set to increase, 38
i-80 Gold purchases Getchell Project, 54
CK Gold Project pre-study nears completion, 68
Mining companies report Q1 results, 83
ON THE COVER
A Stu Blattner raise-bore drill from Golden, Colorado, allows drilling of 13 3/4-inch holes in the dewatering development project at the underground Lee Smith Mine, part of Jerritt Canyon. Photo by John Featherston | Small Mine Development
Mining the West
Matt Sandberg: Publisher
Suzanne Featherston: Editor
Editorial: mining@elkodaily.com
Subscriptions: 775-748-2778
Advertising: 775-738-3118
Mining the West is published in March, June, September and December by the Elko Daily Free Press (USPS No. 173-4320) at 3720 Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801 by Lee Publications Inc., a subsidiary of Lee Enterprises. Periodical postage paid at the Elko Post Office.