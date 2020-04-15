Temporary beds could handle surge

RENO (AP) — Nevada health officials are moving toward opening several hundred temporary hospital beds within days to handle a potential surge of coronavirus patients, while acknowledging they may be preparing for a wave that never comes.
Projections of when and how hard a surge of COVID-19 patients may hit vary widely, with one University of Washington model suggesting the peak may already have passed. While other models indicate the worst still could be weeks or months away, experts said they are encouraged by latest trends.
“The sacrifices we are making with our social distancing strategies are helping to flatten the curve and preventing our surge scenarios from being as bad as they were a week or two ago,” Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday.
“We are cautiously optimistic right now, and I think the week ahead of us is going to be important,” he said. “There is no assurance the models are correct.”
Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno has a makeshift facility on three floors of a parking garage with up to 1,400 beds if needed.
One floor with 700 beds is furnished and ready, and the other half could be ready in three days if needed, officials said. But Renown’s existing 800-bed hospital remains under capacity, so the garage could prove unnecessary.
As many as 500 temporary beds are expected to open within a week at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, with room to expand to 700 or more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!