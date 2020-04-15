Temporary beds could handle surge

RENO (AP) — Nevada health officials are moving toward opening several hundred temporary hospital beds within days to handle a potential surge of coronavirus patients, while acknowledging they may be preparing for a wave that never comes.

Projections of when and how hard a surge of COVID-19 patients may hit vary widely, with one University of Washington model suggesting the peak may already have passed. While other models indicate the worst still could be weeks or months away, experts said they are encouraged by latest trends.

“The sacrifices we are making with our social distancing strategies are helping to flatten the curve and preventing our surge scenarios from being as bad as they were a week or two ago,” Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday.

“We are cautiously optimistic right now, and I think the week ahead of us is going to be important,” he said. “There is no assurance the models are correct.”

Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno has a makeshift facility on three floors of a parking garage with up to 1,400 beds if needed.