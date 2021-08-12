The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster - and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

Because they need only Democratic votes, they will eventually pass something. But then they will have to face the voters in November 2022 -- and Republicans will hang that bill like an albatross around the necks of House and Senate Democrats in close races. Republicans seem to understand what Democrats do not: The American people did not vote for socialism in the 2020 election. They gave Democrats an incredibly narrow majority in the House and a 50-50 Senate.

The message could not have been clearer: Reach across the aisle and compromise. Republicans will now be able to argue that they met the mandate the voters gave them -- while Democrats violated it by ramming through a massive liberal spending bill demanded by the Bernie Sanders-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the party on a party-line vote. Moderate Democrats will have to explain that to voters. It won't be easy.