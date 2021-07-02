The remarkable Donald Rumsfeld

On one trip, his punch-drunk staff slipped a fake cable into his folder along with all the real cables. We had just come back from a bizarre meeting with the megalomaniacal leader of Turkmenistan, Saparmurat Niyazov, who had plastered seemingly every corner of his country with portraits and statues of himself. "Niyazov suggested U.S. consider having a giant neon portrait of President Bush displayed outside the Pentagon," we wrote in the cable labeled STS (Super Top Secret). Rumsfeld must have been tired, too, as he edited a few sentences before he caught on and came out to have a laugh with us. Another time, we sent up a hostage note with a series of nonnegotiable demands ("We're not from the State Department, so when we say nonnegotiable, we mean (BEG ITAL)nonnegotiable(END ITAL).") Among them was that his lovely wife Joyce come on all future trips "to ensure a kinder, gentler travel program."

On another trip, he called me up his cabin. I thought he wanted to go over a speech, but instead he sat me down to explain the "Rule of 72." On a cocktail napkin, he drew out an equation which showed how to determine the number of years it would take to double your money at an annual rate of return. He began calculating different sums, showing me how long it would take to turn a few thousand dollars saved now into a million. "That's the miracle of compound interest," he said. "It's like having people working for you while you sleep." He knew my first child had been born a few weeks after 9/11, and despite all the pressing matters on his mind, he was worried about the financial future of my young family.