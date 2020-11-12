The Underground Nightclub pays homage to mining

Around December 2019, just when Barnhart and her associates appeared to gain some traction toward making some improvements, the momentum was short-lived as COVID-19 hit in March.

“We had to put in a new fire-suppression system, and the contractor from Salt Lake (City) pulled out because of the virus. We had State Fire (DC Specialties) install the new fire system around April. That cost more than $50,000 alone,” she said.

The fire-suppression upgrade was far from the only expense taken on, as The Underground was virtually gutted and given an exterior facelift and completely remodeled on the exterior as well.

“We wanted to give it a mining theme and pay tribute to a big part of the community. We’ve put in excess of $150,000 in improvements, all while not making a dime when this place was closed,” said Barnhart.

The front wall was raised by 6 feet and the entrance was widened as well.

But one of the most unique additions was a set of angled beams that start from the outside edges and angle toward one another — extending 3-feet beyond the top of the building — yielding the appearance of a mill.