The Village Idiot: In one year and out the other

Have you made your New Year's resolutions yet? Me neither. What's the big rush?

What's the connection between New Year's and resolutions, anyway? Why can't we make resolutions on Memorial Day or July 4th? Unless you've made a New Year's resolution to stop procrastinating, why not wait until Labor Day to make a resolution? Not this year's Labor Day, of course. Next year's.

I've never had much luck with resolutions; they are hard to stick to. Since I always ended up breaking them, one year, I decided to make "opposite resolutions." I resolved to gain weight and exercise less, hoping that I would break those resolutions the way I have broken all the others. Wouldn't you know it, they turned out to be the two resolutions I had no problem keeping. I not only gained weight and stopped exercising, I started smoking and stopped bathing.

Everybody likes to think big on the beginning of a new year: "This is the year I stop drinking," we say, or, "This is the year I quit smoking." "This is the year I stop betting on horses with the kids' college fund." "This is the year I stop embezzling from widows and orphans." "This is the year I stop laundering money for the Mexican drug lords." "This is the year I stop serial-killing."

