Thiessen: What the outrage over Trump's tough talk gets wrong

WASHINGTON — Why is it that so many in Washington are more outraged with President Trump’s tough talk on the riots plaguing our cities than they are with the riots themselves?

Consider the response to Trump’s announcement that he may invoke the Insurrection Act and mobilize the U.S. military to quell the riots. The Insurrection Act has been used by almost a dozen American presidents to put down violent unrest. Ulysses S. Grant used it to suppress the Ku Klux Klan. Dwight D. Eisenhower used it to protect the “Little Rock Nine”—African American students enrolled in Little Rock Central High School. John F. Kennedy used it to enforce the desegregation of the University of Mississippi and the Alabama public schools. George H.W. Bush invoked it to stop looting in St. Croix following Hurricane Hugo, and to subdue the Los Angeles riots following the police beating of Rodney King.

Trump should use the act only if local and state law enforcement agencies, backed by their National Guard units, fail to quell the rioting. But to suggest that it would be unprecedented or inappropriate for him to do so is simply historical ignorance.