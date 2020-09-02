And what has allowed the violence to continue unchecked for months? The refusal of Democratic state and local officials to take forceful action themselves or accept Trump’s offer to help quell it. In our federal system of government, the president has to either wait for governors to ask for help or override them by invoking the Insurrection Act. That law has been used by a dozen presidents to put down violent unrest, but when Trump suggested he might use the law, Democrats became apoplectic and accused him of wanting to use the U.S. military to crush peaceful protests.

The fact is that allowing chaos in American cities is a policy choice by Democratic officials—and so is ending it. In Kenosha, Wis., Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called in the National Guard and quickly stopped mass arson and rioting. By contrast, Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan stood by and allowed gun-toting radicals to take over several city blocks for nearly a month — waiting until two people were killed before dismantling it. In Portland, Democratic officials have allowed the uncontrolled violence to go on for three months. When Trump sent federal officers to help protect the city’s federal courthouse, Democrats howled in protest. Oregon’s Democratic governor, Kate Brown, called the federal agents an “occupying force.” Portland’s Democratic mayor, Ted Wheeler, declared that “we do not need or want their help.”