“The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another — it’s not some mysterious force beyond our control. It’s a decision, a choice we make,” Biden declared. “If we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate. And I believe that this is part of the mandate given to us from the American people. They want us to cooperate in their interests, and that’s the choice I’ll make. And I’ll call on Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, to make that choice with me.”

In calling out “Democrats and Republicans alike,” Biden tacitly admitted that his own party bears much of the responsibility for that choice not to cooperate. Indeed, on the two biggest issues of 2020 — pandemic relief and police reform — it was Democrats who blocked bipartisan action. Despite offers of unlimited amendments, Senate Democrats filibustered proceeding to South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform legislation to capitalize on the racial unrest roiling the country and block President Donald Trump from being part of a bipartisan solution. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused White House offers of $1.8 trillion in covid-19 relief because, she said, “the president only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day.” Apparently, Pelosi cared more about stopping Trump from putting his name on a check before Election Day than helping struggling Americans. Even members of her own caucus, such as Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called her out, tweeting, “People in need can’t wait until February. 1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice Obama stimulus.”