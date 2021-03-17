He’s right. Studies show that the Pfizer vaccine has a 94.8% efficacy in preventing covid infection after the second dose. But writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, Canadian researchers found that “even before the second dose, [the Pfizer vaccine] was highly efficacious, with a vaccine efficacy of 92.6%, a finding similar to the first-dose efficacy of 92.1% reported for the [Moderna] vaccine.” And that is the efficacy rate in preventing any covid infection whatsoever. “It’s 100 percent effective in preventing death after four weeks,” Makary says. The booster shot is essential for longer-term immunity, but “you get incredible protection from the first dose in the short term.” If you’re around unvaccinated people at risk of bad outcomes, use precautions. Wear a mask indoors for a few more weeks or months just to be on the safe side. But a new study by the Israeli Health Ministry found that the Pfizer vaccine reduces asymptomatic transmission by 94%. “The Israeli study showed that you really don’t transmit it once you get the vaccine,” Makary says.