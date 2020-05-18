WASHINGTON — Let’s be clear: A crime was committed in the Michael Flynn case. But that crime was committed not by the retired general, but by someone who leaked the classified details of his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The Justice Department was correct to drop charges against Flynn for lying to the FBI about his communications with Kislyak. The case was reviewed by Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri with two decades of experience as a prosecutor and FBI special agent, and the resulting 108-page motion to dismiss is a searing indictment of FBI misconduct.

The department found that there was no legal justification for the FBI to question Flynn in the first place, because the interview was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation” of Flynn. The FBI had decided to close that inquiry because of an “absence of any derogatory information.” That meant Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements that were not “material” to any investigation. For Flynn to have committed a crime, his statement had to have been “not simply false, but ‘materially’ false with respect to a matter under investigation.” In his plea, Flynn “stipulated to the essential element of materiality” without being informed that the FBI had already cleared him in the underlying investigation.