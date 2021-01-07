But as we reflect on Wednesday’s events, and the president’s responsibility for what transpired, it is worth noting that one institution has failed us: the media. Trump was able to convince millions of Americans to believe that they were being disenfranchised through electoral fraud. Why did so many believe his lies? Because the media — which is supposed to be an objective arbiter of facts — has lost its credibility. An August 2020 Gallup/Knight Foundation poll found that 83% of Americans believe that there is “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of political bias in news coverage, and 80% of Americans say that these inaccuracies are intentional — either because the reporter is misrepresenting the facts or making them up entirely. In the eyes of Trump supporters, many in the media have spent the past four years doing just that, hyping flimsy allegations such as the Steele dossier and the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia in an effort to bring him down. So now they are unwilling to believe those same news organizations when they report the truth — that the president’s claims that the election was stolen are patently untrue.