This episode proves that the push for witnesses is not an honest search for truth, but a dishonest political power play — one that was planned from the very start of the impeachment process. Not only are House Democrats using impeachment as a political weapon against the president; they also are using it as a political weapon against Senate Republicans as well.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, revealed that when she asked the House impeachment managers why the House didn’t reissue subpoenas after passing the resolution authorizing the impeachment inquiry and granting subpoena power to the Intelligence and Judiciary committees, the House managers dismissed her question as a “red herring.” No, it is not. It further exposed that the House’s demand for the Senate to call witnesses is a political ploy.

Democrats did not want to resolve questions of executive privilege before the Senate trial, because they want to create a spectacle in the Senate. They want the visual of the president’s defense team objecting to allowing Bolton to answer specific questions on the grounds that they would divulge privileged information. They want to force Republican senators to vote to sustain those objections, or even overrule Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. on matters of executive privilege. They want to turn the Senate into a political circus.

Why would Senate Republicans go along with this scam? If House managers want to hear from Bolton, they can subpoena him to appear in the House. But if senators vote to hear witnesses, they are not aiding the search for truth. They are playing right into the Democrats’ hands.

