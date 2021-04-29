Why didn’t Biden listen to his own public health officials? Why didn’t he follow the science? Simple. To have a normal address would have signaled that a return to normalcy is at hand — that the coronavirus crisis is reaching its end. But Democrats need the crisis as a pretext for all the government spending Biden outlined Wednesday night.

In his speech, Biden touted his covid-19 relief package ($1.9 trillion), his infrastructure plan ($2.3 trillion) and his new “American Families Plan” ($1.8 trillion). That comes to $6 trillion of actual or proposed spending in his first 100 days. No president has tried to spend so much, so quickly, since the founding of our republic.

Democrats know that they will never get bipartisan support for that much spending. They know that with a 50-50 Senate and a six-vote majority in the House, their hold on power is precarious — and they have a limited window to ram through as many of these initiatives as possible. So they are going to try to pass as much of it as possible using the budget reconciliation process, which allows them to pass fiscal legislation with no Republican votes. And the only way to justify that is to paint Republicans as obstructionists who are impeding his Biden’s principled response to a pandemic emergency.