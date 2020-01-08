WASHINGTON — President Trump’s critics are calling his military strike against Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani reckless and provocative, but there is one man who would have been enormously proud of his decision: Ronald Reagan. Because in taking out Soleimani, Trump took a page out of the Reagan playbook.

In Reagan’s time, the premier state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East was Moammar Gaddafi’s Libya. Much like Trump has with Iran, Reagan imposed crippling sanctions on Gaddafi’s terrorist regime. And after Libyan-backed terrorists killed five Americans in Rome and Vienna, Reagan drew a red line, warning Gaddafi that the United States would hold him fully accountable for any further attacks on U.S. citizens.

Like Iran today, Gaddafi ignored the president’s red line. In 1986, on Gaddafi’s orders, terrorists exploded a bomb at a West Berlin nightclub that was frequented by U.S. servicemen, killing Sgt. Kenneth Ford and injuring some 50 U.S. military personnel. In response, Reagan sent U.S. jets and bombers to attack Libya’s terrorist infrastructure — including a strike on Gaddafi’s compound. The Libyan leader just barely escaped but claimed that his 15-month-old adopted daughter, Hana, had been killed (a claim that now appears to have been a hoax).