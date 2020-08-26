× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WASHINGTON — While Democrats spent most of their convention last week trying to fire up their lukewarm base, President Donald Trump spent the first night of his convention working to expand his with a concerted appeal to African American voters.

It began with a powerful speech by Kim Klacik, the dynamic young Black congressional candidate in Maryland’s 7th district who became an Internet sensation for her amazing campaign ad in which she gave voters a walking tour of her devastated Baltimore neighborhood. “The Democrats have controlled my city, Charm City, for over 50 years, and they have run this beautiful place into the ground,” Klacik said Monday night. “Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts and guns on the street — that is now the norm in many neighborhoods ... Sadly, this same cycle of decay exists in many of America’s Democrat-run cities. And yet, the Democrats still assume that Black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted.”