The idea that we can stop climate change, Koonin argues, is delusional. “If we stop emitting CO2 today, it would still be there in the atmosphere for hundreds of years” he tells me. “If we manage to reduce emissions a little bit, it’ll just accumulate at a slower rate but it’ll still go up.” Even that is hard to do at an acceptable economic cost. During last year’s pandemic lockdowns, when much of the economy ground to a halt, our carbon emissions fell to about 21% below 2005 levels — which was less than halfway to the Biden administration’s 10-year goal.

Those most harmed by the draconian proposals of the climate extremists would be developing nations that produce the most emissions. People in these countries, he says, “need energy to improve their lot, and fossil fuels are right now the most reliable and convenient way of doing that.” Rather than forcing poor countries to participate in a futile and economically destructive effort to stop climate change, we need to help them adapt.