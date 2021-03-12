The irony is that Biden not only failed to advance the cause of unity in Washington, but he actually set it back. Until now, every one of the relief bills passed since the pandemic began had been a bipartisan effort. Biden took that exercise and made it partisan. Yet in his address to the nation on the passage of his legislation, Biden had the temerity to say, “beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity.”

The Democratic spending juggernaut is not over. Biden campaigned on a $2 trillion infrastructure-climate plan, but Democrats now want to spend as much as $4 trillion. Before the relief bill, Biden would have found a willing partner with Republicans for a large infrastructure package. Indeed, he could have countered the GOP senators’ $618 billion initial offer by suggesting they include infrastructure spending in his plan, which could have allowed him to get to his top-line number in a bipartisan way. But that would have crowded out his other special interest giveaways and obviated the need for phase two of the Democrats’ planned spending spree.