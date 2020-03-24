WASHINGTON — For the first time in history, the U.S. government is intentionally putting the American economy into a recession — requiring businesses to stop operating and workers to stay home, to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. This has never been done before, and the stakes are incredibly high. If we act quickly to keep businesses afloat and workers employed, there is a strong chance we can create a “V-shaped” recession — a steep, rapid decline, followed by an equally steep, rapid recovery once the danger from the virus has been mitigated. But if we delay, and millions of businesses go under, we may enter not just a recession but a full-fledged depression.

Only a few days ago, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was expressing his “delight and surprise” at the bipartisan cooperation in crafting the bill. He was right. Conservatives who abhor government intervention in the economy came together with Democrats to support the largest intervention in U.S. history. They agreed to provide direct cash payments to Americans of up to $2,400 per couple and $500 per child. They embraced a bipartisan plan by Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, to provide more than $350 billion to small- and medium-sized businesses to cover payroll and rent, via loans that would be forgiven if the businesses don’t lay off workers. They backed a $250 billion expansion of unemployment insurance — which includes $600 a week more than a state normally pays each person — advocated by Democrats. They created a $500 billion “Exchange Stabilization Fund” — including $425 billion in loans and loan guarantees to be administered by the Federal Reserve — for businesses, states or municipalities hit hardest by the economic lockdown, money the Fed could leverage to inject as much as $4 trillion of liquidity into our struggling economy. And they agreed with Democrats to prohibit stock buybacks by any company that receives loans.