But Biden’s draw for many Democrats was not his moderate ideology; it was his perceived electability. Many Sanders supporters might have backed Biden this time around because their priority was to defeat Trump. They went with their heads and not their hearts. But now that the Biden electability myth has been shattered, some of these voters might decide to go with their hearts after all.

In other words, if Warren and Biden leave the race, or suffer mass defections, it could help Sanders not only to consolidate the progressive vote but also to eat away at some of the more moderate vote.

Several caveats are in order. First, many Biden voters (36%) did not volunteer a second choice, so their votes could be up for grabs. And the poll was taken before the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, so voter preferences might change in response to those results. After Klobuchar’s and Buttigieg’s strong performances in New Hampshire, they might get a second look from defecting Warren and Biden voters, as might Bloomberg.