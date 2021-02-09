WASHINGTON — We’re just a few weeks into Joe Biden’s presidency, and already the broken promises are piling up. Biden made two big pledges in his campaign. The first was that he would unite the country and bring Republicans and Democrats together on Capitol Hill. Already he has broken that promise—rejecting an offer from 10 Republican senators to work with him on a filibuster-proof bipartisan covid-19 relief package.

Biden’s second big promise was that he would “listen to scientists and heed their advice—not silence them.” But when his handpicked director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, said last week that “schools can safely reopen” and “vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” the Biden White House slapped her down, with press secretary Jen Psaki insisting that Walensky was speaking in her “personal capacity.”