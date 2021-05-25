The question is: Why would Biden forgo the chance to get everything he wanted split into two bills — one with GOP support, the other without? It seems like a no-brainer: He could appear to deliver on his campaign promise to unite Republicans and Democrats without giving up a penny. Here is why: The president wants to use this “infrastructure” bill as a vehicle to pass all sorts of non-infrastructure spending, just as he used his “COVID-19 relief” bill to pass all sorts of non-COVID-19 spending. If he agreed to an $800 billion bipartisan compromise that included all the funding for actual infrastructure projects, then he would have to pass the other $1.5 trillion in social spending without the roads and bridges as cover.

Biden understands that most Americans aren’t paying attention to the details. They supported a robust bill to help us recover from the pandemic, and they support a bill to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. But more than a trillion dollars in stand-alone social spending unrelated to either of those priorities is a much harder sell.

Biden knows that he was not elected to enact a radical, left-wing agenda. When Republicans warned he would do so, he laughed and said, “I beat the socialist! ... Do I look like a socialist?” He won the White House by promising to pursue bipartisanship. But now he is breaking that promise in an effort to jam through as much socialist spending as he can on party-line votes. Biden knows he can either unite the country or be the most progressive president in American history — but he can’t do both. So, he’s given up on unity. He just wants to avoid the blame for doing so.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0