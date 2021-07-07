WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden missed his Independence Day target of getting first shots into the arms of 70% of American adults. If he wants to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get immunized — especially vaccine-hesitant Republicans — there is a simple way to do so: Give Donald Trump the credit he deserves for the vaccines.

Former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter were all invited to record public service ads urging Americans to get vaccinated. The only former president not included was the one whose voice could have made the biggest difference — Trump.

This makes no sense. Today, it is Trump supporters who are most likely to remain unvaccinated. The 20 U.S. states with the highest vaccination rates all voted for Biden in 2020. Meanwhile, most of the 22 states with the lowest vaccination rates went for Trump — including almost all of the states with vaccination rates below 50%. In conservative Mississippi, only 38.3% of adults are fully vaccinated, compared with 76.1% in liberal Vermont. A new Post-ABC News poll finds that while 86% of Democrats say they have received at least one dose, only 45% of Republicans have. And while just 6% of unvaccinated Democrats say they aren’t likely to get vaccinated, 47% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get shots against the virus.