Except it would be a fake deal. What happens to the remaining $1.5 trillion in non-infrastructure spending in Biden’s plan? Democrats have redefined “infrastructure” to include spending on everything from paid leave to child care to expanded home care services for the elderly. Are they ready to give up all that to reach a deal with Republicans? Not a chance. Will they agree to try to pass the remaining items using the regular order in the Senate, where they would be subject to a GOP filibuster? No way.

Here’s what Democrats will do: They will split Biden’s plan into two bills. They will reach a “compromise” with Republicans on a roughly $800 billion traditional infrastructure bill, paid for with the user fees that Republicans want. They will pass it with great fanfare and a bipartisan, filibuster-proof majority. Then Biden will make a big show of inviting Republican senators to the White House for the signing ceremony. He will give a speech claiming that he is delivering on his promise to unite the country and bring both parties together to get things done for the American people. He will bask in the accolades for his bipartisanship.