It wasn’t just public health experts who got it wrong. The day after Trump imposed travel restrictions on China, former Vice President Joe Biden accused the president of “hysteria, xenophobia, and fearmongering” — which suggests he would have been even slower to act. On Feb. 24, Nancy Pelosi held a rally in San Francisco’s Chinatown where she said that while “it is sad that what’s happening in South Korea, what’s happening in China,” here in the United States “we feel safe and sound.” And some of the very journalists now trying to pin the blame on Trump were themselves dismissing the threat the virus posed.

Why was everyone so slow to see the coming danger? Because at a time when China’s government should have been alerting us to prepare for an unprecedented contagion, Chinese officials were spreading disinformation that kept the United States and the world in the dark. The only countries that successfully contained the virus were those, like Taiwan, who have experience with Beijing’s disinformation, saw through its lies, and took early action.