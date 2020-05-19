But Abrams’ lack of either experience or electoral success has not stopped her from actively pursuing the vice presidency. In recent weeks she has done a raft of interviews, culminating with an online joint appearance with Biden. Abrams makes the case that she tripled turnout among Latinos and Asian Americans and boosted African American turnout by 40% in Georgia in her gubernatorial run—and that she could do the same for Biden nationally. “That’s why you have running mates,” she says. No, the reason you have running mates is so they can assume the duties of commander in chief if the president is incapacitated. That is why George W. Bush selected Dick Cheney, a former defense secretary, and why Obama selected Biden, a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Whatever advantage Abrams might bring with minority voters who are already in Biden’s camp would be dwarfed by her obvious lack of readiness for the presidency, which would drive away the moderate suburban Republicans and independents in the swing states that Biden needs to defeat Trump.