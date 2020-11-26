Her experiences taught me important lessons. First, we should never take the peace and freedom we enjoy here for granted. All this happened in the lifetime of my immediate family. It could happen again. Indeed, in places such as Syria, people are suffering similar atrocities today. America should not abandon them the way we abandoned the Warsaw Poles.

Second, refugees are a blessing, not a burden. After the war my mother was a stateless refugee. If America had not welcomed her, I would not be here today. She spent the rest of her life treating heroin addicts in inner-city communities. She made America a better place. Our doors should always be open to those fleeing tyranny and seeking opportunity.

Finally, America’s greatness lies in the fact that it is the only country in human history built not on blood or soil but on an idea — the idea of human liberty. All it takes to be fully American is to believe in those ideals. My mother’s belief in those ideals is what made her American. When Poland held its first free elections in 1989 after the fall of communism, members of the Polish diaspora were invited to vote. My mother refused. She loved her native land and never lost her Polish citizenship — but she had chosen to be an American and would not vote in another country’s election.

She had a thick Polish accent, and often when someone heard her voice for the first time they would ask, “Where are you from?” She would answer with pride: “New York City.” She died in the city and country she loved. But her legacy lives on in the lessons she passed on to her four grandchildren, who were able to join her for a final visit to Warsaw last summer for the 75th anniversary of the Uprising. May she rest in peace.

