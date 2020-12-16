The administration pledged $1.95 billion for the purchase and nationwide distribution of 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which began this week. It also provided $955 million to support the development of Moderna’s vaccine — which will likely receive FDA emergency approval this week — and another to $1.5 billion to support large-scale manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine. It also pledged to purchase 100 million vaccine doses each from AstraZeneca ($1.2 billion), Johnson & Johnson ($1.46 billion), and Novavax ($1.6 billion) — all of which are in final, Phase 3 clinical trials.

This strategy was not without risks — the government provided about $2 billion to Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 100 million doses of their vaccine, which recently suffered setbacks. But because the administration spent billions to buy vaccines before the clinical trials were over, it is now able to distribute upward of half a billion doses of vaccine over the coming months — first to the most vulnerable Americans, and eventually to all. As Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, explained to me in an interview, “Between the first quarter and the second quarter of 2021, the most at-risk populations will have been, I hope, immunized.” This, he said, “should decrease dramatically the burden of this disease on society in general, because . . . most of the burden of the disease is on a high-risk population.” By next summer, the worst of the pandemic should be over.