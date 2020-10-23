Biden tried to change the subject with a snide remark, noting “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we’ve had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire, every single one.” Trump replied calmly, “I didn’t say I’m Abraham Lincoln. I said, not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the black community. Now you have done nothing other than the crime bill, which put tens of thousands of black men mostly in jail. And you know what? They remember it. ... they remember that you treated them very, very badly.”

Rather than let Biden off the hook, Welker pressed him to answer Trump’s question: “Vice President Biden, let me give you a chance to respond within this context. Crime bills that you supported in the ‘80s and ‘90 contributed to the incarceration of tens of thousands of young black men who had small amounts of drugs in their possession. They are sons, they are brothers, they’re fathers, they’re uncles whose families are still, to this day, some of them suffering the consequences. So, speak to those families, why should they vote for you?”