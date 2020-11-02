And he is the first president since Ronald Reagan not to start a new war.

Even his covid-19 response looks a lot better with the mute button on. What has hurt public perception of the president’s pandemic performance is not, primarily, what he has done but what he has said — the jarring fights with reporters during press briefings, stream of consciousness about bleach, reluctance to embrace masking and suggestions the virus will “disappear.”

But what about his actions? He shut down travel with China in January, saving countless lives. He procured nearly 200,000 ventilators and deployed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build $660 million worth of emergency field hospitals across the country, most of which never treated a single patient. He launched Operation Warp Speed to try to produce the fastest delivery of a vaccine for a novel virus in history, as well as lifesaving therapeutics. The Paycheck Protection Program he signed into law has helped American businesses survive the lockdown. And his push to reopen the economy is working, producing a record-breaking 7.4% GDP growth in the third quarter.