Lewis, the youngest speaker at the March on Washington, echoed King’s sentiments in his address that day. “I appeal to all of you to get into this great revolution that is sweeping this nation,” he said. “Get in and stay in the streets of every city, every village and hamlet of this nation until true freedom comes, until the revolution of 1776 is complete. We must ... complete the revolution.”

That is a message King kept preaching until his last moments on earth. In a speech the night before he was killed, King appealed to our founding principles, and argued that it was Bull Conner who was violating them. “If I lived in China or even Russia, or any totalitarian country, maybe I could understand some of these illegal injunctions,” King said. “Maybe I could understand the denial of certain basic First Amendment privileges, because they hadn’t committed themselves to that over there. But somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of press. Somewhere I read that the greatness of America is the right to protest for right.” King said the goal of the civil rights movement was to “to make America what it ought to be” by “standing up for the best in the American Dream and taking the whole nation back to those great wells of democracy, which were dug deep by the Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.” The next day, he was felled by an assassin’s bullet.