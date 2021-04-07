WASHINGTON -- Want to understand why a January poll found that 56% of Americans believe that "journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations"? Just look at the hit job "60 Minutes" did on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to "60 Minutes," critics alleged that DeSantis engaged in "pay-to-play" with his vaccine rollout, favoring the grocery chain Publix by giving it the vaccine distribution contract in Palm Beach County after the company gave $100,000 to his reelection campaign. When correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi asked him about it at a news conference, DeSantis systematically took apart her accusations -- but "60 Minutes" selectively edited his answer to remove the exculpatory information.

Fortunately, video of DeSantis's full news conference is available online, so we can compare what he actually said with the edited version "60 Minutes" shared. According to DeSantis, it was Democratic officials in Palm Beach who wanted to use Publix because it was closest to most of their seniors. The governor explained that at the time, other pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens were busy vaccinating people at long-term care facilities, so they were not available for retail distribution. He turned to Publix because "they were the first one to raise their hand, say they were ready to go. And . . . we did it on a trial basis." The feedback from seniors, he said, "was 100 percent positive, so we expanded it."