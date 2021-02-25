WASHINGTON — Watching the Biden administration flail around on school reopening, one wonders what it would be like if we had a chief executive with the courage to take on the teachers unions and give every parent who wants their children to attend in-person school the right to do so.

“Kids were falling behind,” she says in an interview. “In our largest school districts ... we had the teachers unions that were winning out, and we had kids that hadn’t been in a classroom since August. ... We had teachers that had been unable to connect with students for over nine weeks, and there was nothing that they could do about it. The lessons for the day ranged from 60 minutes to 90 minutes, and they were done.” Most of the affected students were disadvantaged kids in the inner-city public school system. “We had 55 percent in one of our public schools of high school kids and 21 percent [of] middle school kids that were getting a D or an F in the fall. We saw a 21 percent decrease in first-grade literacy.” Some schools weren’t even holding final exams. “They were just doing chapter exams because they knew that the kids couldn’t pass a comprehensive final exam based on the amount of time that they were teaching the courses.”