On Monday, President Joe Biden met in the Oval Office with 10 Republican senators and listened politely to their proposed coronavirus relief compromise. But as soon as the meeting ended, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that Biden “will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment,” or accept changes that “leave the nation short of its pressing needs” and that he still is considering pushing his $1.9 trillion plan through Congress using budget reconciliation — a process that allows Democrats to pass it without any GOP votes.

Not if Manchin, D-W.Va., refuses to go along. In a 50-50 Senate, the president needs every Democrat plus Vice President Kamala Harris to ram through his bill without any GOP support. That means the West Virginia senator has veto power. Now is the moment to exercise that power and prod Biden to live up to his rhetoric about unity and cooperation.

If Biden refuses to work with these Republicans, and doesn’t use their proposal as the basis for a bipartisan compromise, then his inaugural address was a lie. In that speech, Biden said that “with unity we can ... overcome this deadly virus.” Well, he has 10 Republicans offering to help him do just that. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has put forward a $618 billion plan that contains many of Biden’s priorities, including $160 billion for vaccines and testing, an extension of unemployment insurance and $1,000 stimulus checks targeted to lower-income Americans. This is on top of the $900 billion package Congress just passed in December — for a total of about $1.5 trillion in new covid relief since Biden’s election. That’s a lot of money. And the fact that Collins is bringing nine other Republicans with her to the table means she is offering Biden the chance to pass his first major legislation with a bipartisan, filibuster-proof majority. If Biden looks at that offer and says: Sorry, folks, but I’m going to jam my $1.9 trillion plan through using just Democratic votes, then bipartisanship is dead — and all his soothing rhetoric about “unity” was nothing more than fiction.