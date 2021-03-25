WASHINGTON — When I was a Pentagon speechwriter, I would sit down with four-star generals for a briefing on their plans to reorganize the Army or unveil a new weapons system. Inevitably, they would speak in military jargon, at times stringing together three acronyms in a single sentence. My job was to translate for the American people. So, I would say: General, imagine you are home for the holidays, and your mother says, “Honey, what are you working on at the Pentagon these days?” How would you explain this to her? Eventually we would get a simple English translation that any American could understand.

I was reminded of this while listening to Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at a recent White House news briefing. Here is how she updated Americans on the spread of the virus: “As of yesterday, we have confirmed 1,277 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant across 42 states, including the first case of the B.1.1.7 variant with the E484K substitution that had previously been found in the U.K. Nineteen cases of B.1.351 variant have been found across 10 states, and three cases of the P.1 variant has been found in two states.”

Got that? Me neither.