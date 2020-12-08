It is the Chinese regime’s lies and incompetence that are responsible for the most devastating and costly pandemic in American history. Writing in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Harvard economists David M. Cutler and Lawrence H. Summers recently calculated the costs to the U.S. economy in terms of mortality, morbidity, mental health conditions, lost income and the economic effects of shorter and less healthy lives. They concluded the “estimated cumulative financial costs of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the lost output and health reduction . . . is estimated at more than $16 trillion, or approximately 90% of the annual gross domestic product of the US,” adding that “for a family of 4, the estimated loss would be nearly $200,000.”

And it might be a conservative estimate, because it does not account for other long-term costs, such as the impact of school closings on the next generation of children. As The Washington Post reported this week, the learning losses of the pandemic might produce a “lost generation of students.” One study calculated the cost of these learning losses at $14.2 trillion in lost income and productivity over the lifetime of affected students — costs borne primarily by poor, minority and disadvantaged students — and warned that “these economic losses would grow if schools are unable to restart quickly.”