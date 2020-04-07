Want to see the damage done by the Democrats’ week-long delay in passing the emergency relief bill? Consider the bill’s most important employment provision, the Paycheck Protection Program — a $350 billion fund to provide small businesses with “forgivable loans” so they can keep the lights on during the lockdown and avoid laying off their workers.

According to a survey published the week after the bill was passed, a quarter of small businesses reported that they had already been forced to temporarily close, and 40% of those left said they were on the verge of closing within two weeks. That is more than half of all small businesses in the United States.

This is why it was critical to get these businesses help fast. The desperation for help was evident in the rush for loans Friday, when the Paycheck Protection Program finally came online, a week after President Trump signed the bill into law. On its first day alone, banks approved about 17,500 loans valued at over $5.4 billion. By Tuesday, the program had funded 178,000 loans at a value of $50 billion. The demand is so great that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would seek to approve more funding to prevent the program from running out of money.