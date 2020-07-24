Masking becomes more effective the more universal it becomes. For example, a mask does not provide much protection if you come into close contact with an infected person who is not wearing a mask. But if both of you are wearing masks, the chance of transmission is dramatically reduced. In Springfield, Missouri, two hairstylists working at the same Great Clips salon saw 140 clients over eight days in May, before finding out they both had COVID-19. Yet because both they and their customers wore masks, not a single client was reported to have contracted the virus.

Masks also protect us indirectly by changing our behavior. An Italian scientist found that people stand farther away from people wearing masks. Masks provide us with visual reminders to keep apart, wash our hands and not touch our faces. And while masks cannot completely stop droplets from spreading, they can probably reduce the amount of droplets transmitted — which could prevent infections or produce milder cases.