Why are Chinese officials so determined to cover up the outbreak? Perhaps because, as David Ignatius recently reported, the virus might not have originated organically in Wuhan’s wet market. It might have begun instead as an accidental lab release of bat coronavirus from the Wuhan branch of China’s CDC less than 300 yards from the market — perhaps through the infection of a lab worker, a leaked sample or poor hazardous waste disposal. If so, that would add an additional layer to China’s culpability.

China must be held to account for its lies and obstruction. U.S. health care workers and business owners recently filed the first lawsuits against the Chinese Communist Party for its complicity in this pandemic. Congress should help them and others by lifting China’s statutorily granted sovereign immunity and allowing the individuals and businesses harmed by China’s actions to sue Beijing for damages.

There is precedent for doing so. In 2016, Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which permitted victims and survivors to sue Saudi Arabia for complicity in the 9/11 attacks.

Because of Beijing’s lies, we are now in the midst of a pandemic 9/11. The victims should have a right to sue China for these damages.

China would not be able to ignore such lawsuits. As former Justice Department official David Rivkin told me, “Once default judgments are obtained, they can be used to seize any Chinese commercial assets, including any proceeds of Chinese exports anywhere in the world.” But, Rivkin says, the benefit is not just recovery of money damages for the victims. “Litigation discovery,” he said, “is a great vehicle for fact-finding.” We have only scratched the surface of China’s complicity in this pandemic. The best way to uncover the truth might be through the U.S. legal system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0