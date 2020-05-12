WASHINGTON — The Biden campaign is hoping the COVID-19 pandemic will serve as a brake on the populism that propelled Donald Trump to the White House. In a time of crisis, the thinking goes, Americans will lose their appetite for political disrupters and come to a renewed appreciation for the steady hand of experts who can guide us through the storm.

If anything, the opposite is likely to be true. When the after-action reports for this pandemic are written, the elites are not going to come out looking very good. Why is America in lockdown today? Because despite more than 15 years of warnings that a pandemic was coming, the political establishment in Washington failed to prepare for its arrival — leaving us with inexcusable shortages of masks, gowns, protective equipment and ventilators. And the same politicians who led the drive for globalization — sending millions of manufacturing jobs overseas — also let our supply chains for critical drugs and medical supplies move abroad, leaving us scrambling to ramp up domestic production while the virus raged. The experts who for decades said we could manage China’s rise by integrating Beijing into the global economy left us dangerously dependent on a brutal totalitarian regime whose lies fueled the spread of the virus.