Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is correctly under fire for threatening Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. But what did Schumer really mean when, on Wednesday, he warned the justices “you won’t know what hit you” if they vote the wrong way on an abortion case?

Here is what Schumer said: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” That drew a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., who issued a statement declaring that “threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

At first, Schumer refused to apologize but rather said through a spokesman that he was making “a reference to the political price Republicans will pay for putting them on the court.” No, he wasn’t. He didn’t say Republicans will “pay the price” or that Republicans “won’t know what hit you.” He directed those threats squarely at the two justices. On Thursday, Schumer said, “I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat.” Of course he was.