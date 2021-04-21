WASHINGTON — The federal government’s decision to halt distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will cost American lives. Indeed, it will almost certainly kill more people by leaving them exposed to covid-19 than might have died from extremely rare vaccine side effects.

Unfortunately, their deaths do not factor into the calculations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration because no one will ever know the names of those who perished as a result of being denied this lifesaving vaccine — while public health officials are held to account for those who die from it. These perverse incentives are costing lives.

Just eight people out of roughly 7.4 million who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have developed a blood-clot complication. Only one person has died. Not 1,000, not 100 — one. A causal relationship between the vaccine and these blood clots has not yet been established. Moreover, nearly all the adverse events are in women 18 to 48 years old. Yet U.S. health officials have stopped all Americans, regardless of age or gender, from getting the vaccine.