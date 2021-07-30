WASHINGTON — Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is an outspoken advocate for defunding the police, who has called America “racist” and declared that modern-day policing is “another system of bondage” through which “slavery quite literally lives on today.” So, it was ironic to say the least when news broke that Bush paid nearly $70,000 over the past three months for private police protection.

In truth, Bush isn’t paying for personal security; her campaign donors are paying for her personal security. Her police protection accounted for more than a third of her campaign expenditures during the second quarter. So, the very individuals and organizations that were so excited by her calls to defund the police that they contributed to her campaign are actually funding police to protect Cori Bush.

The problem is her constituents don’t have rich supporters willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to protect them. They have the police.

And the city of St. Louis, which Bush represents in Congress, recently cut $4 million from its police budget and eliminated 98 officer positions. Where is the money going? About $1.5 million will go for affordable housing, another million will go to assist the homeless population, and another million will be diverted to crime-victim support services — including funeral expenses for crime victims.