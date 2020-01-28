WASHINGTON -- If House Democrats really cared about getting former national security adviser John Bolton's testimony, they would not wait for Senate Republicans to vote on it. There is nothing that bars House Democrats from calling new impeachment witnesses just because the Senate impeachment trial is underway. Bolton dropped his objections to testifying more than three weeks ago. So, why didn't the House issue a subpoena right then and there?

Answer: Because the Democrats' goal is not to obtain Bolton's testimony. Rather, it is to tie the Senate in knots, extend the Senate trial as long as possible and inflict maximum political damage on the president and Senate Republicans. If Republicans let them get away with it, they will set a dangerous precedent.

Unlike the House, the Senate cannot turn to other business in legislative session while an impeachment trial is underway without unanimous consent of all senators. If the Senate votes to call Bolton to testify, even if Bolton agrees to cooperate, the president would almost certainly seek an injunction to prevent him from doing so. That could tie the Senate in litigation that could last for many months.