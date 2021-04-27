WASHINGTON — One of my great privileges at the White House was the chance to serve as lead writer on two State of the Union addresses. So, here is my unsolicited advice for what President Joe Biden should — but almost certainly will not — say in his address to Congress on Wednesday:

My fellow Americans, when I ran for president, I promised to give this nation a chance to heal, to be reborn and to unite. After my election, I said that the American people had given us a mandate to cooperate, and promised to put my whole soul into fulfilling it. I pointed out that the refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate was not some mysterious force beyond our control; it is a choice we make.

Well, tonight I ask you to join me in making a different choice — a choice to join hands across the aisle to meet the unparalleled challenges of our time. In the past 12 months, we have been hit by the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the 1930s and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s. These trials have tested our nation as never before. But when Americans are united, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. So tonight, I will outline my plans to unite the country so we can defeat the pandemic, revive our economy, better educate our children, heal our racial divisions and live up to our proud legacy as a nation of immigrants.